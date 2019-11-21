Lim advises Indians to fully utilise govt grant

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) has advised Malaysia’s Indian community to fully utilise the RM100 million grant allocated by the government through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) under the 2019 Budget.

He said the grant, aimed at improving the community’s socio-economy, skills development, health, education and women empowerment, still has a balance of RM30 million to-date.

“You still have one month and nine days left to apply for the grant. Please do apply for the grant through the Prime Minister’s Department (under Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy),” he said in his speech at the Deepavali Open House hosted by himself and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, today.

The government had also allocated RM100 million under the 2020 Budget to Mitra, an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department, for the same purpose.

On the Employees Provident Fund’s move to set up a special account for those who are eligible to receive incentives under the Malaysia@Work initiative, Lim urged the people not believe in rumours that they could only make withdrawals upon reaching 55.

“For instance, let’s say your pay is RM2,500 after getting the wage incentive. Your EPF contribution will come up to about RM235. And with the RM500 incentive, EPF will deduct RM275.

“You can withdraw the balance of RM235 and spend it immediately as you like,” said Lim.

The Malaysia@Work programme was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today. - Bernama