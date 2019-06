GEORGE TOWN: Yet another financial scandal has surfaced, and this time it involves payments for scheduled maintenance of government buildings that was never provided.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) revealed today that the money was for the upkeep of police stations, military barracks, fire and rescue stations, schools and hospitals.

However, he said, maintenance work was never carried out at these buildings in the past 15 years.

“Instead these buildings have been left in ruins,” he said at a Hari Raya open house in his state constituency Air Putih.

He said only the facade were properly maintained while the other parts of the buildings, such as the restrooms, “were left to rot”. “For instance, there is a police station where only the ground floor can be used. The rest of the building is in a state of disrepair,” he said, adding that this happened under the previous administration.

Lim said it would now cost the government billions to repair and restore the buildings to their original state.

He said the scandals, that were prevalent since 2008 and are just unfolding, are likely to have a huge financial impact on the country.

“The previous government left a hefty public debt of RM150 billion, which is equivalent to a whopping US$38 billion,” Lim said. “Even (the world’s largest economy) the United States, cannot take such a hit,” he added.

The RM150 billion debt resulted from scandals such as the RM52 billion in 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), RM17 billion in Tabung Haji and RM6 billion in Felda. The balance, he said, was mainly for repairs and maintenance costs.

Lim also reiterated that there is a need to bring back fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, to answer for 1MDB.

In a sarcastic comment, he said that there are many good and talented Penangites “but Jho Low has eclipsed them all”.

Lim urged Malaysians to unite under Pakatan Harapan so all can rally to rebuild the country after the scandal-hit Barisan Nasional administration.

He also applauded the police for agreeing to the setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission and promised that their welfare and rights will be protected.