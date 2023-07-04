Lim: Application for special teacher recruitment programme opens today

IPOH: Application for the special teacher recruitment programme through the Education Service Commission (ESC) is opened from today said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said graduates who are interested may apply especially for the four critical subjects namely Design and Technology (RBT), Malay Language (BM), English Language (BI) and Islamic Education.

“Whether they are in the education or non-education field, they may still apply if they are interested in becoming a teacher or a temporary teacher.

“They may submit their application via the website and we hope this recruitment will help overcome the problem of teacher shortage in the country especially in those subjects,“ she told a media conference after officiating at an education exhibition at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Yuk Choy here today.

She said the closing date has not been fixed for now and those who have applied before but were unsuccessful may resubmit their application according to the subject options required by the MOE.

The MOE was reported to be facing a teacher shortage of about 4.49 per cent or 19,431 due to compulsory retirement, optional retirement, promotion, study leave, leave without pay, resignation and death.

In the meantime, Lim said some 1,000 students attended the exhibition which was organised at the school starting at 9m today with the cooperation of the MOE, Malaysian Conforming Secondary School Principal Council and Association of Malaysian School Management Boards.

She said the exhibition was to provide a platform for secondary school students, especially Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) school leavers to get information on offers or opportunities provided by the government to further their studies in various fields. - Bernama