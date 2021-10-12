Lim Guan Eng appointed as a Select Committee member

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed a motion on the appointment of Bagan Member of Parliament Lim Guan Eng (pix) as a Member of the Select Committee for the 14th Parliament.

The motion, which was read out by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in accordance with Standing Order 76, was approved with a majority vote by members of the house.

Lim replaced Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. The other five members of the Select Committee are International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk); Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS-Marang) and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson).

-Bernama