Lim Guan Eng attends third round of questioning with MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng attended the third session with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for questioning concerning the undersea tunnel project by the Penang state government.

He arrived at 10.42am accompanied by his lawyer, RSN Rayer, who is also Jelutong Member of Parliament, to give his statement.

The first time he met the MACC to help in the investigations into the case was last Wednesday when he left the MACC office at 7.13pm, about seven hours after he arrived there.

The media had previously reported that Penang Chief Minister and several current and former Exco members of the state government had also given their statements to the MACC in connection to the RM6.3 billion project.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki has been reported as saying the investigations are in connection to money laundering.

The MACC has been investigating the case since 2017.

The project was planned during the time Lim was Penang Chief Minister. - Bernama