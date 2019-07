GEORGE TOWN: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has invited the China-based tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to look into the Digital Library concept in Penang as a platform to invest some components of the powerful planned 5G network.

Lim said that based on his recent visit to Huawei in China, he went on to invite the China multinational firm to expand their work at the digital library which has now expanded to three locations in Penang.

Another one will be developed in Kedah by year-end.

“They were fascinated with our concept of a library without books yet a venue where the young come to patronise and to gain knowledge,“ Lim told a press conference here.

Lim said that 5G is a life-changer and not merely a game-changer as it will showcase the evolution of the digitalised lifestyle of the new millennium.

“No wonder, the Americans are afraid of it. 5G is a life changer not just a game changer. It is a wondrous breakthrough in technology.”

Lim said that the 5G components may be incorporated into the digital library which is a base for e-learning in Penang and soon Kedah.

Lim also announced that the architect behind the Digital Library II building had just won the gold medal for modern buildings under the National Architect Association (PAM) annual awards.

He paid tribute to the architect Tan Bee Eu, who is also an academician with Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Asked about Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed’s offer to all Malay parties to consider merging or joining with his party - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Lim said that he has not read the statement.

“But if it is basically about inviting members from all parties, who were not guilty of the 1MDB scandal or other corruption issues. I think it should be fine. We on principle do not agree with admitting leaders who are tainted.”

Asked about whether his ministry would not accord the bridging loan to Penang to reclaim three island parcels off Bayan Lepas since the Department of Environment (DOE) has approved the application, Lim said that that question should be directed at the Penang Chief Minister (Chow Kon Yeow).

“I am no longer the chief minister so I cannot say much. We just want the communications channel between all states and the federal to be opened.”

During his tenure as the fourth chief minister here, Lim lamented that he was always on the receiving end with a hostile federal government.

Lim also confirmed that the Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) will expand the Penang International Airport and continue to manage the facility.