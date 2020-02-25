Lim Kit Siang questions opposition’s belief in anti-corruption

PETALING JAYA: It is a question that will keep opposition MPs, particularly those from Umno, awake at night: Were you happy to see former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak arrested and put on trial?

In a challenge to the 39 MPs from Umno, two from MCA and one from MIC as well as the 18 from PAS, DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang (pix) asked whether the opposition would declare support for the Malaysian Citizen’s Declaration of March 4, 2016.

The declaration called for:

> The removal of Najib as prime minister through non-violent and legally permissible means,

> The removal of those who acted in concert with him,

> A repeal of all laws and agreements that violated fundamental rights guaranteed under the Federal Constitution and that undermined policy choices, and

> A restoration of the integrity of the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Public Accounts Committee.

He also asked the opposition to show if they supported the call for all Malaysians, irrespective of race, religion, political affiliation, creed or party, young and old, to save the nation and pave the way for democracy.

On the bid to unseat the Pakatan Harapan government, Lim said he was shocked by the attempt of some to “hijack and perverse” the mandate given by the people.

He urged them to desist and repent for their actions.