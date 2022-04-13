Lim Kit Siang rejects CEC proposal to be mentor

KUALA LUMPUR: Former DAP veteran leader, Lim Kit Siang (pix) today announced his rejection of the party’s Central Executive Committee’s (CEC) proposal to be a mentor.

In his blog post, the Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament, 81, thanked incumbent DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and new members of the CEC for the proposal, adding that he would always be available to offer his views on the party’s new direction.

“I thank the new CEC members and Anthony Loke for the proposal for me to become a DAP mentor. I will always be available to offer my views and advice on the future of Malaysia and DAP’s new direction. There is however no need for any position, and I am therefore declining the CEC proposal to be DAP mentor,” he said.

Also in the post, Lim, who held the party’s secretary-general post since1969 and was appointed as national chairman from 1999 to 2004, pledged to fully support Loke’s leadership as the sixth secretary-general of the party.

Lim had at the 17th DAP National Congress in March 30, this year announced his retirement from politics, that he would not be standing in the coming general election and his withdrawal from the DAP CEC contest.

Apart from Iskandar Puteri, he had served as MP for Bandar Melaka (1969-1974); Kota Melaka (1974-1978); Petaling Jaya, Selangor (1978-1982); Kota Melaka (1982-1986); Tanjong, Penang (1986-1999); Ipoh Timur, Perak (2004-2013) and Gelang Patah, Johor (2013-2018).

He was also elected as the assemblyman for Kubu, Melaka (1974-1982); Kampong Kolam, Penang (1986-1990) and Padang Kota, Penang (1990-995). — Bernama