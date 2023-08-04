Lim: MOE addressing dual language programme issue

BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is trying to resolve ongoing issues involving the Dual Language Programme (DLP) which led to a protest by parents in Johor, said Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said discussions are currently being held between the state Education Department and the parents involved, to find the best solution.

“The state Education Department has started discussing with parents involved in the matter. We will continue to have talks with them so that both parties can have their voices heard,” she told reporters after attending a public higher education institution (IPTA) exhibition, here today.

On March 26, the media reported that about 100 parents from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Jalan Yahya Awal in Johor Bahru held a peaceful demonstration against the sudden drop in the number of DLP classes at the school.

According to Lim, there are 2,240 DLP schools in the country comprising 1,613 primary and 807 secondary schools. - Bernama