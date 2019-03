KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has refuted rumours which have gone viral on social media that the current RM50 bill would be replaced by the RM60 commemorative note.

The RM60 note was issued in 2017 by Bank Negara Malaysia to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Federation of Malaya in 1948.

Lim assured the public that the rumours were completely false and the RM50 note can continue to be used with confidence.

“So, please, use it with confidence. While the RM60 note is legal tender, I advise you to not use it. Instead, put it somewhere for safekeeping because there are only 60,000 pieces of it out there,” he said when officiating the launch of WeChat Pay, here today.

He said no additional RM60 notes would be produced and in contrast, there were more than 900 million pieces of RM50 notes circulating in the economy as of last year. — Bernama