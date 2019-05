TAIPING: The move by DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang (pix) to withdraw from the debate with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is seen to be appropriate in avoiding any conflict especially concerning racial and religious sentiments.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the decision made by Lim could also avoid the MP for Iskandar Puteri from being trapped by Najib.

“The purpose of a debate is an effort to find a way for cheap publicity and we feel we should not waste time to entertain him who is now facing numerous allegations in court regarding the abuse of public funds,” he said in a media conference, here today.

Nga, who is also a MP for Telik Intan, was commenting on Najib, who is also a MP for Pekan, who accepted last Tuesday Lim’s challenge for a debate and suggested that it be held after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and that there was live coverage of the event.

According to Nga the debate would also not benefit the people and thus, Lim should focus his thoughts on bringing reforms to the national institution and system.

However, Nga who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat said if Najib insisted on wanting to debate, Parliament was the best place for him to do so. — Bernama