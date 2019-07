PETALING JAYA: A new chapter in the Lim Guan Eng versus the press saga has opened.

This time the DAP secretary-general is chastising the mainstream media for “glossing over” the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

He singled out the Chinese media coverage of the transfer of RM15 million from Yayasan 1MDB to Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia Bhd (Kojadi), an MCA-linked cooperative, as an example of their failure to “carry out their professional journalistic duty”.

Kojadi chairman Ng Peng Hay and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong have been involved in a heated exchange over the scandal in the past few days.

Ng had claimed that the RM15 million was a “financial grant” given in 2012 to implement a socio-economic micro-credit scheme for youth.

He proposed that the money be returned to Yayasan 1MDB in light of the announcement by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that it was filing a forfeiture suit against 41 parties.

Ng claimed that Wee had prevented him from meeting the MACC, an allegation that Wee has denied.

Like the MCA, parties such as Umno, PAS and MIC would use the mainstream media to suppress news of their involvement in the 1MDB scandal, Lim said.

Lim also took PAS to task for claiming that the move to force MPs to declare their assets was a communist or socialist concept.

He pointed out that the move was to promote integrity and to combat corruption in the government in particular and society in general.

“Only the corrupt or those protecting the corrupt fear this,” he added.