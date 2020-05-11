Lim: Why has Tok Mat descended to the level of paid Umno cybertroopers?

PETALING JAYA: Lim Kit Siang has expressed surprise, saying Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has descended to the level of paid Umno cybertroopers by asking why the veteran DAP leader had not stepped down from politics.

“I had said at the Sandakan by-election in May last year that I was prepared to have a wager with Mohamad that (Tun Dr) Mahathir Mohmad will keep his word to pass on the prime minister’s post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and will not dissolve Parliament to call for fresh elections instead, but Mohamad had not dared to accept the wager although I gave him two days to do so,” Lim said in a statement today.

“No one will be surprised if the paid Umno cybertroopers work overtime to distort the issue but it is most surprising that Mohamad is in the very forefront of this campaign when he himself was partly responsible for the series of ‘Sheraton Hotel’ events which made the subject completely academic – toppling the Mahathir premiership and Pakatan Harapan government.”