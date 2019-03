LANGKAWI: The Russian Knights, the famous aerobatic team from the Russian Air Force is expected to arrive today thus completing the arrival of all the aircraft participating in the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (Lima`19).

Langkawi International Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) manager Jefry Ramli said about 90% of the planes and helicopters had arrived and were at the Langkawi International Airport (LIA), before the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

“The organisers have informed that about 90% of the aircraft had arrived. Only the Russian Knights are yet to arrive but are expected to arrive in LIA this evening,” he said when met at the airport, here today.

Lima’19, which will take place from March 26-30, will be held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre and Resort World Langkawi.

Commenting on LIA’s operations during the biennial event, Jefry said they expected the number of passengers to increase within the nine days (March 24-April 1) but were prepared to handle it.

Jefry said that every day the airport operates 38 flight departures and arrivals and the number is expected to increase to 42 per day during LIMA’19.

“On a normal day, LIA handles about 7,000 passengers daily and in conjunction with LIMA’19 the number is expected to increase to 10,000 passengers. To ensure smooth passenger travel, 30 additional personnel from other airports have been brought to assist operations here.

“Some airlines such as Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) are using larger aircraft to accommodate the number of tourists coming to Langkawi,” he said.

Jefry also advised passengers to check their itinerary to avoid being stuck in traffic jams that may occur.

“Flight delays are expected to occur following the closure of airspace over a certain period, but airlines have rescheduled their flights. Passengers are advised to come early to the airport to avoid traffic jams,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check at LIA found pilots actively practicing for the air show since this morning.

Among the aircraft spotted were the Sukhoi SU-30MKM and F/A-18D Hornet and Airbus A400M belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), the Indonesian Air Force’s (TNI-AU) Jupiter One Aerobatic Team, Russian made lightweight fighter aircraft, Yakovlev Yak-130 and the Tejas aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force. — Bernama