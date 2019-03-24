Lima ‘19, platform to share new defence ideas, technologies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (Lima ‘19), which will be taking off on March 26, will be a platform for the local defence industry to continue sharing ideas and technologies with new and leading defence industries from all over the world.

The biennial programme, which will take place until March 30, has been held for almost three decades and has become a benchmark for Malaysia to organise a world standard defence exhibition.

The confidence of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu on the event stems from his belief that the local defence industry is capable of giving an impact to the country’s economy in terms of employment, skill development and penetration of the global supply chain.

“For the long term, we hope that Malaysia will be the major destination in Asean defence market hub and attract foreign investors to invest in the country,” he said in a written statement to Bernama.

Mohamad is positive Lima ’19 in Langkawi, Kedah, is capable of achieving its objectives in giving high investment returns and benefits to exhibitors and visitors through its various business networking programmes.

Touching on the uniqueness of Lima ’19 compared to the previous edition in 2017, Mohamad said Lima ‘19 is very meaningful as it will be officiated by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who inspired the inaugural exhibition way back in 1991 when he was the fourth Prime Minister.

Speaking on Lima, he said attention would be focused on the airspace of Langkawi, which would see the fighter jets of Malaysia and other countries tearing across the sky.

For the air show segment, Mohamad said the Jupiter Aerobatic Team from Indonesia’s Air Force (TNI-AU) has confirmed their performance at Lima ‘19 apart from the presence of Malaysian aerobatic team, Krisakti using the Extra 300L aircraft.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) such as Predator MQ-9B from USA and CAIG Wing Loong of China as well as the Russian Knights aerobatic team from Russia have also confirmed their presence.

“Lima ’19 is also expected to feature the SU-30 MKM and F/A-18D fighter jets of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, the Tejas of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as a fly pass by the United State Air Force (USAF) B-52 bomber,” he said.

Focus is also on a maritime demonstration by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) with the presence of special teams from the two agencies.

Mohamad said apart from an exhibition of maritime and aerospace assets, Lima also promised side programmes to attract trade and public visitors to the prestigious exhibition such as a career carnival in the defence sector which will be held at Resorts World, Langkawi.

The Lima exhibition is also expected to boost the local tourism industry especially in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in Asia.

Therefore Mohamad believed the Lima Exhibition could attract about 44,000 trade visitors and almost 250,000 public visitors to Langkawi Island and contribute the nation’s tourism industry.

Lima ’19 which will see 350 local and international exhibitors from 20 countries taking park, is held at two locations, the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) and Resorts World Langkawi (RWL).

A total of 173 international and 181 local companies have confirmed taking part.

Turkey is the largest exhibitor taking up a pavilion with 730 sq m followed by Russia with 697 sq m.

“The largest local companies are led by BHIC AeroServices Sdn Bhd, National Aerospace and Defence Industries Bhd (Nadi), Muhibbah Engineering and Sapura Group,” said Mohamad.

The international exhibition and conference will be held at MIEC while the warship, maritime static exhibition and demonstration will be held at RWL. — Bernama