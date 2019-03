KUALA LUMPUR: The 2019 Langkawi International Maritime Aerospace Exhibition (Lima‘19) will be a suitable platform to put forward the latest innovations and technologies of defence and military in this region and the world, said local defense companies.

Sapura Secured Technologies Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zarif Hashim said Lima’19 obviously revolves around high-end technologies and the latest innovations, and will reinforce Sapura’s leadership in advanced engineering technology and system integration competency.

“Sapura has been participating in Lima since its inception in 1997. We take this exhibition seriously as it is a platform to showcase our technology capabilities to other foreign players.”

“We have to ensure that we can stand tall with the rest of the global players as Sapura is one of the few flag-bearers of the country, hence there are high expectations from local companies like us to be able to successfully showcase our capabilities at Lima,” he told Bernama when met at his office recently.

Lima’19 from March 26 to 30, will be participated by 350 local and international companies from 20 countries, and will be held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) Hall and Resort World Langkawi (RWL).

Zarif pointed out that, Sapura Secured Technologies which is a part of Sapura Group, will continue its mission to develop indigenous technology in defence electronics and provides solutions and services to defence and security, law enforcement, public safety and first responder agencies.

“Our aim is to ensure that we build capabilities so this sector can be independent; allowing Malaysia to achieve technology sovereignty. At this Lima we will showcase our latest innovation, the TRC5200 tactical handheld radio which has been validated and qualified as a world-class product by a European global player.

“We are especially proud of this as it is 100% design, developed and manufactured by our Malaysian engineers. We are also proud to showcase our joint command and control system that has been deployed in the Malaysian Armed Forces.”

“Other than the ability to produce world-class hardware, we also have the capability to develop complex software and manipulate world-class software engines and turn it into a technology of the same standards as those being used by Nato,” he said.

Zarif said under this joint command and control, the company has proven its ability to integrate many different disparate systems, including sensors, to provide a unified or common operating picture for the armed forces.

Meanwhile, Head of Defense and Security Division, Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Commander (Rtd) Reza Adnan Mohd Kassim said the company will exhibit maritime defence and security-related exhibits with its foreign strategic partners.

“This include models of the Mobile Offshore Base (MOB), Multi-Purpose Mission Ship (MPMS), the MV Polaris ship and CJ 66 interceptor boats. At the same time, our foreign strategic partners will exhibit models of ships and boats equipped with the latest technology including a ship with ‘hybrid propulsion’,” he said. Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd is known for building armed forces camps for the Ministry of Defence, building ships, CJ66 Fast Interceptor Crafts and maintenance projects for federal roads.

Reza Adnan said the company and its strategic partner will also introduce the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) and Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) in videos and brochures.

“We are confident that there is a big potential for the use of the USV and ASV in Malaysia in various applications, whether for defence, security, enforcement, environment, fire prevention, surveying and others.”

“We are also currently active in MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) of ships and boats of government agencies,” he said.

The Lima’19, 15th edition, will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Transport, with the theme “Defence and Commercial Connecting Intelligence.”

Lima’19 at MIEC is open to the public on March 29 and 30 while the exhibition at the maritime segment at RWL is open to all from March 26 to 30.

Lima’19 will be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was came up with the idea of the first exhibition of this prestigious event in 1991, when he was the fourth prime minister then. — Bernama