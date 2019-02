KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has said that the 2019 Langkawi International Maritime Aerospace Exhibition (Lima ‘19) from March 26 to 30 will be the biggest yet.

He said booking for the exhibition space in Lima’ 19 was beyond expectation at 109% from both local and foreign companies.

“I think Lima’19 this year will be the best and the overwhelming response may be an appreciation to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is Langkawi MP,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after the presentation of the Defence Ministry Excellent Service and Pingat Perkhidmatan dan Pekerti Terbilang (PPT) awards at Wisma Perwira here today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin said the show continued to receive bookings when the booking has already closed.

“Earlier, Lima was orientated towards national security and defence while this year Lima will be opened to public enterprises as well,” he said.

Lima’19 is scheduled to be launched by Mahathir who inspired the first show in 1991 when he was the fourth Prime Minister.

Lima ‘19 which will be participated by 350 local and international companies from 20 countries will be held at Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) Hall and Resort World Langkawi (RWL).

The international exhibition and conference will be held at MIEC while warships, maritime static and maritime demonstration will be held at RWL. — Bernama