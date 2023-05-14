LIMA ‘23: MOT urged airlines, ferry operators to increase number of trips

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has asked airline companies and ferry operators to increase the number of trips to Langkawi, Kedah in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23) next week.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said transport operators are expected to cooperate as it will also benefit them because more visitors will use their services during the international exhibition.

“This is also pressure from the market, and when there is demand so there is supply, these operators will, of course, take the opportunity to increase their capacity (number of trips), because they know that when the LIMA’23 exhibition is held, many visitors will visit Langkawi.

He said this to reporters after officiating at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) 77th-anniversary celebration which was also attended by MOT secretary-general Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan and JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim here today.

Meanwhile, he said many local and foreign aviation and maritime companies have shown great interest in promoting their products at LIMA this year, adding all booths were fully booked.

“The response is extraordinary, all booths are fully booked, we will inform you of the actual number (of companies) after the coordination meeting of LIMA ‘23 tomorrow night. Many agreements will be signed during this exhibition which will give us an advantage.

“In terms of preparation, I’m not worried because we have the experience and the company entrusted to organise it has certainly been preparing for more than a year,” he said, adding everyone is looking forward to the exhibition.

LIMA ‘23 is scheduled to run for five days starting May 23 featuring more than 600 companies from 60 countries

The biennial exhibition was last held in 2019 with the participation of 400 companies and was cancelled in 2021 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama