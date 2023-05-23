LIMA’23: National maritime assets to be open for public viewing today

LANGKAWI: The opening ceremony of the maritime segment of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition in Resort World Langkawi near here was really a grand affair.

The opening act began with several Special Naval Team (PASKAL) combat swimmers dropping into the water from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) AW139 maritime operations helicopter, then silently and swiftly making their way to the infinity pool in front of the main stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, and here are the divers! They have now managed to approach the main stage unseen, undetected and unexpected,” the emcee said loudly as viewers continuously took photos and videos with their phones.

Two PASKAL members presented a box with a plaque, which they handed over to Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob, who passed it to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who officiated the segment’s ceremony, in the presence of Defense Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The maritime demonstration held today was comprised of two parts, an asset capability demonstration and a hostage rescue operation, which was held with the assistance of seven agencies, including the RMN, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Royal Customs Department (Customs), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Fisheries Department, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Marine Department.

The demonstration featured national maritime vessels and boats, as well as the Navy’s air assets like the AW139 aircraft, the Lynx Mark100 and AS555 SN Fennec, showing off their maneuverability and speed performing various feats in the hands of capable and experienced handlers.

The vessels that caught the attention of the audience include the FCB 1326 boat that performed a crash stop and 360-degree turn, the CB90 boat, the rigid hull inflatable boat, the PDRM’s Watercat, the MMEA’s 12-metre-long boat capable of reaching speeds of 60 knots, and the Fisheries Department’s PL91 high speed patrol boat, which showed off is maximum speed of 40 knots during the show.

The LIMA ‘23 maritime demonstration will be held till 27 May, and will include a combined demonstration involving special teams during the evening from 4 pm to 6 pm, along with a static exhibition of maritime assets.

Visitors can also enjoy activities such as the Silent Drill & Band Show (RMN), Band Show (MMEA), COBRA Team Demonstration (Customs), Firefighting Suit and Hose Layout Demonstration (Fire Dept), HAZMAT Suit Demonstration (Fire Dept) and War Dance (PDRM).

Free passenger ferry services are available for visitors interested in viewing the warships anchored nearby. - Bernama