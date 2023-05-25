LIMA ‘23: Visitors get opportunity to see warships up close

LANGKAWI: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2033 (LIMA ‘23) offers visitors a different experience this time around in the maritime world.

For the first time, two ferries with a capacity of between 30 and 35 passengers each will take visitors for free trips to view warships up close at the Resorts World Langkawi, Kedah, here, in conjunction with the 16th edition of LIMA, being held till Saturday (May 27).

LIMA ‘23 Maritime Segment Secretariat head First Admiral Yusne Mokhtar said the ferries will take passengers to view 40 warships participating in the exhibition.

According to him, there are a total of 20 ships that belong to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), six from government agencies and 14 foreign ships from countries such as Brunei, Japan, the United States, South Korea, Italy, China, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“Only two ships are docked at the jetty and these vessels will be replaced daily, so visitors can only view these and not all warships at the exhibition.

“Therefore, to give visitors an experience, we have prepared these ferries for them to have an up-close look at the local and foreign warships at sea,“ he told Bernama at the Maritime Coordination Centre here today.

Yusne, who is also senior director of planning and development, at the RMN headquarters said the ferries will do 40-minute trips.

He said visitors need to scan the QR code at the exhibition and choose the four available time slots, from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

“For the first three days of the exhibition, we received 500 visitors daily and may increase the ferries or travel times if the numbers increase,“ he added.

A visitor identified only as Nuril, 40, said this was her third time visiting LIMA (14th and 15th editions previously), and is excited to have the opportunity to see the warships at close range.

“This is the first time we visitors can board a ferry and see warships,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Sherwin David Nunis, 45, also shared Nuril’s sentiments.

“I am excited about this exhibition, in addition to the demonstrations featured,“ he said.

LIMA ‘23, which is free of charge to the public, features various interesting programmes including rescue demonstrations from national security agencies such as the RMN, Royal Malaysian Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Royal Malaysian Customs. - Bernama