LIMA: Dr Mahathir conferred 2023 IBR Global Maritime, Aerospace Lifetime Award

LANGKAWI: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been conferred the Lifetime Award under the IBR Global Maritime and Aerospace Awards 2023.

The award is given to honour the individual who is dedicated to promoting the aerospace and maritime industries and to help the sectors achieve a higher level and benefit Malaysia and its people.

This is the first time the lifetime award has been given in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23)

Dr Mahathir told reporters after the award presentation ceremony at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here tonight that it was an encouragement to all maritime and aerospace industry players to do better in promoting the industries.

On LIMA ‘23 that began last Tuesday and will end tomorrow, Dr Mahathir described it as well as there were many exhibitors that are a part of the 16th edition.

LIMA, which was held for the very first time in 1991, is the brainchild of Dr Mahatir.

“I believe that LIMA will carry on and hope that the Malaysian government will continue organizing this biennial event,” he said.

He said that the maritime and aerospace industries were developing well and LIMA would give exhibitors the opportunity to promote their products.

LIMA, he added, also helped boost the country’s tourism sector as it brought foreign delegates to Malaysia - Bernama