Lima excitement heightens as fighter jets arrive in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: The excitement of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (Lima’19) is starting to be felt with the presence of participating aircraft in the biennial event.

A spokesman of Lima’19 Promotion Committee said the fighter jets of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) such as the Sukhoi SU-30MKM and F/A-18D Hornet are expected to arrive at Langkawi International Airport (LIA) today.

He said the Sukhoi SU-30MKM fighter jet from 11th Squadron and the F/A-18D Hornet from the 18th Squadron have been training in Butterworth Air Base in Penang in the past few days before zooming into Langkawi today.

“Apart from that, the Sirkorsky S-61A-4 Nuri from the 3rd and 7th Squadrons as well as the EC-725 from the 10th Squadron are also arriving today,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama observation at LIA found there were busy air movements involving three Charlie C-130 aircraft bringing in passengers and equipment since this morning.

Lima’19 scheduled from March 26 to 30 will be held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) and Resort World Langkawi (RWL) . — Bernama