Limkokwing University offering 300 scholarships worth RM21m in 2019

CYBERJAYA: Limkokwing University of Creative Technology is offering 300 full and partial scholarships for internationally-recognised programmes worth RM21 million this year to students from all backgrounds to pursue degree, diploma and post-graduate studies at the university.

Its senior vice-president. Datuk Raja Aznil Raja Hisham said the scholarships, which could be applied throughout the year from today, would be awarded to individuals who displayed a wide range of talent.

Apart from individuals who demonstrated exceptional academic excellence, the university also recognised and endeavoured to nurture, among others, leadership qualities, achievement in sports and chief among them, creative approaches to innovation, he said.

“Students may or may not be straight-A students but if they have the right aptitude and artistic ability, or even national debaters who have represented their schools are encouraged to apply. Students with strong leadership skills and active in extra-curricular activities will also be considered,“ he said at a press conference on the scholarships, here, today.

Raja Aznil said students would be able to choose from a wide range of internationally-recognised diploma and degree programmes such as Architecture, Interior Design, Construction Management, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Fashion Design, Transport Design, Clouding Computing, Islamic Banking, Business and Quality Management, Tourism Management and Hair Design.

The university is having four intakes – in February, April, July and September. — Bernama