Ling, Wong elected as new MCA Youth, Wanita chiefs

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon (pix) has been elected as the new MCA Youth chief.

It was announced by party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon at midnight last night.

Ling who is also the Yong Peng assemblyman secured the post after garnering 130 votes, defeating his two rivals Danial Wa Wai How who obtained 58 votes and Bernard Chan Kee Siang who failed to obtain any votes in the wing’s elections held yesterday.

He is replacing Datuk Nicole Wong who is eyeing for the vice-president post in the party’s central committee member elections.

For the Wanita wing, Wong You Fong (pix) has been elected as the new chief after securing 281 votes, compared with the 98 votes obtained by her challenger, Datuk Ooi Siew Kim.

Today will witness the elections for the party’s main posts involving the positions of president, vice-president and members of the central committee with the results expected to be announced after the vote tallying process which is scheduled to start at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon retained his deputy president post after winning unopposed.

The party’s election process is made in accordance with Article 167 of the MCA Constitution which stipulates that it must be held within six months after the general election. - Bernama