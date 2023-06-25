Lingkaran Tengah Utama expressway project now 54% complete

RAUB: The Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway project connecting Kuala Krai, Kelantan, and the East Coast Expressway (LPT) interchange in Bentong near here is now 54 per cent complete, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said that based on the progress, the ministry was confident of achieving the target of completing the entire LTU by 2026.

“Although we set a (completion) target of 2026, during my visit and meeting with the contractors, we asked them to see if they could get it done earlier, by 2025 instead,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after a ceremony to officiate the opening of Section 5B of LTU from Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Chandan to Kampung Asap, which was completed two months ahead.

The ceremony was officiated by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the construction of the LTU project would not only help speed up travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan, but also reduce fuel costs and traffic congestion, especially during festive seasons and school holidays.

“It will also have a positive effect on the economy and add value. This is in line with the state government’s plan to improve the economy in the West Pahang area,” he said.

It is estimated that around 500,000 vehicles will use LTU on peak hours including during Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays next week.

Section 5B of LTU officially opens to the public at midnight tonight, after construction began on March 14, 2018, at a cost of RM294.6 million, which included the construction of a four-lane dual carriageway road, five bridges, and two vehicular box culverts. - Bernama