Lion dance troupes in limbo

PETALING JAYA: Lion dance troupes have been left in limbo as no indication has been given on whether they can proceed with the traditional lion or dragon dances during Chinese New Year.

They are pleading with the authorities for clear guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP), if they are allowed to perform during the festive season, since almost the whole country is under a movement control order.

Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association general manager Eric Fong said his troupes are optimistic of their chances of performing.

“It is a challenge, but we accept it. We are not willing to give up the opportunity of performing just yet,” he told theSun yesterday.

The lion dance is synonymous with the Lunar New Year, where troupes perform at grand openings, corporate events, shopping malls and private homes.

The performance is meant to bring good fortune and prosperity, said Fong, adding that his troupes are usually booked from January to March every year.

“One lion dance troupe consists of 12 performers and we used to have four to five teams performing every year. During the peak season, which is the first 15 days of Chinese New Year, we have up to nine teams performing seven to eight times daily. It’s usually super hectic.”

He still has several clients this year who are hopeful of engaging his troupes. “We have bookings to perform at residential areas, shopping malls and corporate events. For now, we will play the waiting game to see if we can go ahead.”

Unlike previous years, Fong has not invested in any new equipment.

“We have been training before the MCO period, so we are ready. Performances will have to be different this time as the lions will be sanitised regularly and no one will be allowed to touch them.”

Hong Yi Dragon and Lion Dance Association Malaysia founder Calvin Hong said his troupes have been performing since Jan 8 and were forced to stop when the MCO kicked in.

Since then, he has suffered a 30% drop in business due to the restrictions.

“Our clients have been asking us for confirmation, and we cannot give them an answer as we do not have one. We need an answer as soon as possible as Chinese New Year is next week.”

The Singapore Lion Dance Association has been given an SOP that no more than eight performers and two lions are allowed during each performance.

Hong is hoping for the same from Malaysian authorities.

“If we can’t perform in public, at least let us perform via television channels or online platforms.”