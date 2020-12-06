Lions Club distributes face masks in Banting

BANTING: The Lions Club of Banting distributed 3,000 face masks at Econsave in Banting today, which benefited more than 600 shoppers.

The program was conducted in conjunction with #R5LionsLawanCovid campaign to educate the public that the first line of safety against Covid-19 is to wear a mask.

Its president and officer in charge of the program, V. Nathan said the program was in line with the Club’s vision to educate the public on safety and health measures.

“After the outbreak, my committee has decided to chip in and help the underprivileged. At the same time, we also received calls from people saying they need personal protective equipment.”

Nathan hopes the shoppers who received the face masks would use them whenever they are out.

“I hope they will follow the instructions on the package on how to use and dispose of the masks.”

He said this was one of the many projects held by his Club to assist the community during the Covid-19 pandemic and they would continue with such activities.