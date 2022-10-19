Liow Tiong Lai the most qualified candidate for Bentong seat: MCA

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA fully backs former president Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai’s bid to wrest back the Bentong parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this will allow Liow to work out his plans that were disrupted to ensure continued development in the constituency.

“MCA in fact had made this decision to support Liow’s candidacy a year and a half ago and he is the most qualified MCA candidate for the P089 Bentong constituency,” Wee said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Liow, a former Health and Transport Minister, held the Bentong seat for four terms since 1999 before losing to DAP’s Wong Tuck in GE14 by a 2,032 vote majority.

Wee went on to say that Liow’s failure to defend his seat had not stopped him from continuing to serve the Bentong constituents.

“Liow remained dedicated and continued to help Bentong residents whether it was during the floods or the Karak fire. He had always been at the forefront of relocation efforts or the reconstruction of homes for the victims,” he said.

He said Liow also went the extra mile to collect funds and essential items in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many voters have voiced out openly for Liow to return as their elected representative in light of his immense contribution to Bentong for four terms as an MP,” Wee said.

Meanwhile, Wee described the statement by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke who called on Bentong DAP members to ensure Liow does not reclaim the parliamentary seat as one that was arrogant and disrespectful of the democratic doctrine. - Bernama