KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Health Ministry (KKM) has denied claims that it has run out of RTK Antigen kits that were sourced from South Korea. The Ministry explained that it has a balance stock of 50,000 units after making distributions to each state in Malaysia.

KKM gave assurance that it will procure additional RTK Antigen kits if needed.

2. The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land and Mines (PPTG WPKL) director’s office has dismissed claims that its customers have to queue up as early as 4am for counter services at the department, as was reported on social media.

Instead, PPTG WPKL stressed that use of its e-Tanah dan Kaunter Setempat Pelbagai Urusan system has been of great help to facilitate and save time for customers in dealing with PPTG WPKL. - Bernama