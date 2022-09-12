List of deputy ministers to be announced tonight: PM Anwar (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will be announcing the list of deputy ministers tonight.

Anwar said he would be having an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this evening to present the list of names concerned.

“I will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Tuanku (Agong) this evening and insya-Allah at 8.15 pm tonight, we will announce the names of deputy ministers,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru here today.

Anwar disclosed this when asked whether he will be meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this evening.

The media today reported that Anwar was scheduled to have an audience Al-Sultan Abdullah this evening to present the list of deputy ministers to be appointed to join the government he is heading.

Earlier, the Prime Minister mingled members of the public and had lunch at a restaurant near Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru at about 12.40 pm before performing Friday prayers.

Anwar arrived at the mosque at about 1:00 pm, in a blue baju Melayu and samping, accompanied by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He also greeted members of the congregation before entering the prayer hall of the mosque to listen to a sermon entitled ‘Empowering Zakat, Protecting the Asnaf ‘ read by the mosque Imam, Azizi Ab Hamid and performed Friday prayers.

Azizi in his sermon said in view of global economic instability, the Muslim community should not forget the important role of zakat in reviving the Muslim economy.

According to him, the demand for goods and services can be increased by creating purchasing power for the asnaf group through the implementation of zakat distribution.

“The practice of zakat (tithe) such as zakat fitrah, zakat on property and income is not only a form of purification of soul and wealth but it also cultivates the spirit of brotherhood and love between the rich and the poor.

“Get rid of the stinginess in ourselves and enhance our sensitivity to the community around us so that those in need can continue to be aided through the zakat we contribute,“ he said.

Therefore, Azizi advised the Muslim community to immediately fulfill the obligation of zakat through various channels provided in order to gain the pleasure of Allah and for the benefit of the asnaf and those who are in dire need of assistance. - Bernama