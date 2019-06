PUTRAJAYA: A list of proposed commissioners for the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) was submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) a week ago, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

“The list has been given to the prime minister for him to make the announcement,” he told reporters after opening the National High-Level Dialogue on Business and Human Rights here.

Suhakam has been without commissioners after its chairman, Tan Sri Razali Ismail, resigned on April 16, almost two weeks before the end of his term on April 27, and the terms of the other seven commissioners ended on April 25.

The seven commissioners were Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, Datuk Godfrey Gregory Joitol, Dr Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Salleh, Jerald Joseph, Datuk Lok Yim Pheng, Prof Datuk Dr Aishah Bidin and Francis Johen Adam.

A commissioner’s term runs for three years. The last round of appointments was made in July 2016 and backdated to April that year.

Liew said that on June 20, the Cabinet endorsed a recommendation for human rights to be included in his ministerial portfolio and that he would be assisted by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“I hope the new development will pave a significant and positive way forward in the governance of human rights in Malaysia,” he said.

On the dialogue, Liew said it would exchange views pertaining to business and human rights, as well as the government’s vision regarding the development of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR).

“The government is committed to ensuring that businesses and development projects are operated following the global market’s expectation of good governance, integrity, accountability and transparency, as well as corporate respect for human rights,“ he said. — Bernama