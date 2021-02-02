List of SPHM holders available on halal portal, SmartHalal app - Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: The complete list of 318 licensed meat importers with Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) can be obtained on the www.halal.gov.my or the SmartHalal application, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Affairs Religion) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Zulkifli, in a posting on his Facebook page today, said the Muslim community can now deal with SPHM holders without any doubts.

“I am very concerned about this matter. KPDNHEP (Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs) and MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) as the authoritative agencies have implemented appropriate procedures for the management of this import meat cartel issue.

“It is best that the enforcement process is implemented by those who are authorised in accordance with the law. InsyaAllah, after the trial and legal action in court, everything will be resolved,” he said.

On Dec 1, last year, the country was shocked by the discovery of an imported frozen meat cartel that brought in meat without a halal certificate before placing a fake halal logo for sale in the local market.

On Jan 29, Zulkifli said the halal status of a product or service in the market can be obtained instantly and easily just by using the QR Code scanner on the SmartHalal mobile application.

Meanwhile, he said the roundtable discussion organised by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) with importers and distributors of meat and meat products on Jan 11 resulted in many beneficial decisions for Muslims in the country.

Among the SPHM holders present at the meeting were GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Sushi King Sdn Bhd, Kyros Kebab Sdn Bhd, Melawati Kebab Sdn Bhd, Nusantara Meat Berhad, Ramly Food Processing Sdn Bhd, Al-Hilal Food Processing Sdn Bhd, Macfood Services (M) Sdn Bhd and Selamat Supplies Sdn Bhd.

However, Zulkifli did not disclose the outcome of the discussion which also involved KPDNHEP, Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) and Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) as well as other stakeholders in the industry.

Also in the same posting, he uploaded the flow chart of meat import process which includes import permits, control of national entry points by two enforcement agencies and the market, with each step under the responsibility of the relevant agencies. -Bernama