List of today’s Covid-19 fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has denied an allegation viral on social media that police approval is unnecessary for inter-district movement in Sarawak under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). He explained that Sarawak continues to enforce the prohibition on inter-district movement and that the police will operate roadblocks at district boundaries.

2. The management of the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club (GGCC) in Shah Alam, Selangor, has denied an allegation that the club has been placed under quarantine after detection of Covid-19 positive cases among its members. GGCC stressed that none of its members has been found to be Covid-19 positive. It explained that since the reopening of the club on May 6, it has always complied with the stipulated SOP by enforcing social distancing and cleaning of the premises and equipment to ensure a safe environment. - Bernama