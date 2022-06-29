Listen to us or we’ll protest - student groups warn govt on living costs

PETALING JAYA: Student groups have urged the government to immediately address the rising cost of goods, failing which, they will take to the streets, Malaysiakini reports.

The student groups called for the salaries of ministers and their deputies to be slashed, “dignified” welfare assistance to all, maintaining existing subsidies, and the implementation of ceiling prices, to address food security issues.

“This is the most basic problem and needs to be solved so that the problem of drastic price increases of goods does not occur.

“The government needs to seriously look into and provide short- and long-term solutions because it involves the survival of the people,” the groups reportedly said.

They also urged the Higher Education Ministry and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to implement price controls for varsity cafeterias and vendors.

The groups also called on all component parties of BN, Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, and other parties such as Muda, Parti Sosialis Malaysia, and civil socieities to join them in the movement.

“Listen to our demands, or we will take to the streets,” said the groups in the statement, adding that their next move will be revealed soon.