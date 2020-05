KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian literary associations have welcomed the appointment of language and literature icon Datuk Dr Awang Sariyan (pix) as chairman of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka’s board of governors.

President of the Association of Malaysian Poets (Penyair), Datuk Dr. Rahman Shaari said, Awang’s experience, expertise and personality will be able to strengthen and engineer efforts to revive the glory of the national language and literature.

“He is well-known as a determined and consistent fighter in championing language issues. In recent decades, we are in need of a leadership with the capability and dynamic thinking to helm the country’s transformation.

“May DBP under his leadership continue to promote humanity-based writings,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National Writers Association (Pena) president Dr. Mohamad Saleeh Rahamad also expressed confidence that Awang’s appointment will lead DBP to be more dynamic and bold in upholding the national language and literature.

“We are confident and hopeful that with his experience, expertise and knowledge, Dr Awang will lead the DBP workforce effectively. Many changes need to be undertaken in this digital era.

“However, human capital is the most important aspect to develop, so that they will be able to carry out the trust, in line with current and future developments,” he said on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, DBP director-general Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abang Shokeran in a statement on Facebook expressed the hope that Awang will increase efforts to uphold the language, literature and publications in the country, hence making DBP the fortress of the nation’s civilisation.

The appointment of Awang who takes over from Datuk Dr. Mohamed Hatta Shaharom was effective from May 22 until the next three years.

Awang who is also the incumbent holder of the Za’ba Chair at the Institute of Malay Civilisation, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, was DBP director-general from 2012 until 2016. — Bernama