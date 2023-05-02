Litterbugs beware as Johor beefs up on garbage disposal

JOHOR BAHRU: Litterbugs face a RM500 fine as the Johor state government steps up enforcement on garbage disposal under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he has discussed the matter with the state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor and Johor Bahru City Council Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

He said that according to the act, anyone found deliberately littering in a public place can be fined a maximum of RM500 on the first conviction.

According to him, in Johor’s efforts to become a developed state by 2030, the cleanliness aspect cannot be ignored.

“The Johor Bersih agenda was launched last year, but the real challenge is to change the mindset and attitude of all levels of Bangsar Johor about the importance of environmental cleanliness,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said he was informed that the price of wet goods such as chicken, fish, cucumber and tomato was still high during a survey at Pasar Besar Larkin today.

He said this burdened not only the buyer but also the retailer who has to maintain a profit margin even if it was small.

“I have asked the enforcement authorities of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to increase monitoring and ensure that no party tries to take advantage,” he said. - Bernama