Little disagreement between federal gov’t, Sabah, Sarawak on MA63: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today held a meeting for almost two hours on the review of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and said there was little disagreement between the federal government and the Sabah and Sarawak governments on the matter.

He said several working papers on the various government functions were tabled at the Special Cabinet Committee (Steering Committee) to Review the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and almost all of them would be referred to the Technical Committee for an in-depth study, before they are discussed at the next meeting.

“Those points which we have a little difficulty solving, which we could not resolve are referred to the Technical Committee. They will look into it.

“For example, the stamp duty. This requires an in-depth study,” he told reporters after chairing the meeting at Perdana Putra, here.

The meeting was also attended by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Others who attended the meeting were Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Works Minister Baru Bian, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

The Special Cabinet Committee (Steering Committee) to Review MA63, which aims to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in the formation of Malaysia, held its first meeting on Dec 17 last year. — Bernama