KUALA LUMPUR: A two-year-old girl was found alone in Jalan Taman Megah 2A, Taman Megah in Kajang, near here today.

The child sporting straight hair up to the neck and wearing Puma black t-shirt and long pants was found at 2pm by the public.

Police are now tracking down the parents or guardian of the child, said Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof.

“Based on the appearance she is believed to be Malay or Indonesian and is in good health.

“The girl was sent to Kajang Hospital for a thorough physical examination before being referred to the Social Welfare Department,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged people with information about the child to contact the nearest police station or Investigation Officer Insp Nurfaezatul Akma Rofiee at 017-5443931. — Bernama