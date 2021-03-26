‘Little people’ appeal for aid to tide over hard times

PETALING JAYA: Unlike others, “little people” have few options to help them get out of an economic quagmire.

For instance, people of regular height can become food delivery riders or set up food stalls, but this is a challenge for those with dwarfism, according to the National Organisation of Dwarfs Malaysia.

Its vice-president, Siti Norbaya Romli, who oversees members in Penang, Perlis and Kedah, said many have not been able to get new jobs after being laid off over the past year when the Covid-19 pandemic forced many businesses to size down or even fold up.

One of them, Mohd Faizal Mahlet, 36, from Sarawak, said he lost his job at a restaurant in an airport a year ago and has not been able to find employment elsewhere.

Mohd Faizal said he had sought help from the Social Welfare Department, “but I have yet to receive any feedback from them”.

Siti Norbaya said dwarfs have trouble functioning in certain areas that people of normal height take for granted. “It is difficult for us to compete with them,” she added.

“Even if we start a vegetable farm, we will not be able to transport the produce to the market without help. We will either have to get a rigged-up vehicle or hire help, neither of which is possible now that we do not have any money,” she told theSun.

She said the most affected are those in the B40 group and others who live in rural areas.

As a result, she added, they now feel neglected.

Looking for a job is equally painful, Siti Norbaya said. “Most employers seek people with normal height on the assumption that they are more competent. Unless potential employers understand our situation and are prepared to help, we will never get a job.”

She said those who are going through tough times are reluctant to ask for handouts.

“However, I always encourage them to go out there and talk about their predicament whenever they need a helping hand,” she said.

Nonetheless, with Ramadan around the corner, some assistance has been forthcoming, thanks largely to the generosity of some people.

Siti Norbaya said some people have donated money and food to help them prepare for the fasting month in April.

However, that is still not enough to go around. The organisation is appealing for food aid and financial help for 200 of its members who are most in need.

Organisation president Jasmi Shafie said he is doing his best to seek help for members.

Meanwhile, people like Mohd Faizal can only sit back and pray that the hoped-for assistance will come.

“My father has passed away and my mother does not have a job. As the eldest in the family, it is up to me to take care of the needs of my mother and my two siblings, as well as to pay the bills,” he said.

Mohd Faizal believes that apart from his height, his age is another obstacle. “I can’t even get a job as a waiter,” he complained.

Those who are keen to help may call Jasmi at 03-40235302 or 012-3009913.