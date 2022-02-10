Little things keep love and affection going strong

PETALING JAYA: Roses and candlelight dinners are great, but for those who have been married long enough it is the little things that count.

Being mindful of each other’s needs, spending precious time together or the occasional surprise treat become a lot more meaningful.

With these little things shared with the right person, many couples agree every day can be Valentine’s Day.

For entrepreneurs George Bohlender and Hanie Razaif-Bohlender, the spark is still there after 13 years together thanks to stimulating conversations and the occasional impromptu road trips.

“After so many years, you could easily drift apart or become jaded. This is when you need your partner to be equally, mentally stimulating to have intelligent conversations,” Hanie told theSun.

For George, unplanned trips away from the city have strengthened their affection for one another.

He recounted a run to the grocery store to purchase a paint roller that ended up as a road trip to Pangkor Island.

“It was the most interesting trip we’ve made,” he said.

“I had been teasing Hanie about wanting to go to Ipoh and she’d always laugh it off with a not-now-dear response.”

But this time, George said Hanie agreed so they took to the highway and then the coastal road.

That was when Hanie suggested that they stop in Lumut to watch the sunset.

“Since we were so near to Pangkor, we decided to drive to the ferry terminal, caught the last ferry to the island and managed to book a room in a hotel for the night,” he said.

On the way to Pangkor, the couple watched the sun slid below the horizon from the deck of the ferry.

“It was a most breathtaking sight,” the couple, who met through Facebook, recalled.

Hanie said being a career coach could take up a lot of her time so George would send her “kiss breaks” with emoticons via WhatsApp.

She reciprocates by cooking for him or ordering a steak, or beef rendang, from his favourite restaurants.

For taxidermist Anna Razak, it is the post-it notes that her husband Riz Rashid sneaks into her car or posts on the fridge that brighten her day.

“If he knows that I’ll be late from work, he will put a note in the car that says ‘Drive safely!’. He knows that I love flowers, except roses because they’re too expensive, so he has never failed to bring some into our home. He has been doing this every week for five years now,” she said.

In return, Anna would use her artistic skills to make small crafts for Riz.

“It is the small things that count,” she said.

At the Iskandar Rodrigues Abdullah household, movies are a favourite pastime.

Iskandar and his wife Sharifah Haslina Syed Abd Hamid would make time to watch each other’s favourite movies.

“I’m a big fan of Keanu Reeves while Iskandar likes Scarlett Johansson and war movies,” said Sharifah Haslina.

“A typical day for us is to have a simple meal of sandwiches and watching movies with our three daughters,” she added.

Sharifah Haslina and Iskandar consider it important to include their children, the youngest of whom is only four years old, in their daily routine.

“We’re big on hugs too. Sometimes the children would come to us and say ‘I need a hug’, and they’ll get one,” she said.

Sharifah Haslina also enjoys giving Iskandar the little surprises every now and then.