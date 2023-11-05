Live births in Malaysia up 8.9% in Q1 of 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of live births in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2023 was 111,604, an 8.9 per cent increase over the first quarter 2022 figure of 102,466.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said male babies outnumbered females at 57,654 to 53,950 births.

He said Selangor recorded the highest live births with 21,148 or 18.9 per cent of the total while Labuan had the lowest with 361 or 0.3 per cent.

“The highest age group of mothers was recorded at the ages of 30-39 years, which is 57,491 (51.5% per cent), followed by the ages of 20-29 years (41.6 per cent), 40 years and over (5.3 per cent) and less than 20 years (1.6 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the number of deaths in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 11.7 per cent to 47,767 from 54,123 in the same period last year, with Selangor recording the highest number at 7,548 deaths or 15.8 per cent and Putrajaya the lowest at 66 deaths or 0.1 per cent.

He said the number of deaths involving those aged 60 and over constituted the highest number at 33,687 deaths (70.5 per cent), followed by ages 41-59 (19.9 per cent), 15-40 (7.1 per cent) and 0-14 (2.5 per cent).

“Deaths due to Covid-19 contributed 0.2 per cent to the total number of deaths in the first quarter of 2023. Selangor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths (31 deaths) while no death was recorded in Kelantan and Labuan,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said based on current estimates, Malaysia’s population in the first quarter this year was 33.2 million, a 1.6 per cent increase from the first quarter of 2022.

The population comprised 30.4 million or 91.7 per cent citizens and 2.8 million or 8.3 per cent non-citizens, he said. -Bernama