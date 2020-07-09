Live streaming of judges swearing-in-ceremony - PKPMP

PUTRAJAYA: For the first time in judiciary history, there will be live streaming of the taking of oath-of-office and loyalty ceremony of Federal Court and Appeals Court judges as well as judicial commissioners for public viewing.

According to a statement from the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP), the ceremony for Federal Court and Appeals Court judges will be held at the conference hall in the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya, at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

The ceremony for handing-over the letters of appointment and swearing-in and oath-taking for the judicial commissioners will also be held tomorrow at the same place.

Three Appeals Court judges will be sworn-in as Federal Court judges and eight High Court judges will be sworn in Appeals Court judges.

Meanwhile, 11 people will receive their letters of appointment and take their oaths of office and loyalty as judicial commissioners.

According to the statement, the objective of the live-streaming was to allow members of the public to see for themselves the appointment ceremony of a judge as well as expose them to the Judicial institution.

The public can view the live-streaming through the official portal of the Malaysian Judiciary at www.kehakiman.gov.my and official social media on YouTube and Facebook: The Malaysian Judiciary. -Bernama