Lively air in Aidiladha celebration nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a lively start to the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration across the country today with mosques filled with Muslims as early as 7 am to perform Aidiladha prayers.

In the nation's capital, Muslims both locals and foreigners performed prayers at the National Mosque led by the mosque's Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Husni, apart from delivering a sermon entitled The Value of Sacrifice.

In TERENGGANU, the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and his sons, Tengku Muhammad Ismail and Tengku Muhammad Muaz performed the Aidiladha prayers at the Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, Ladang in Kuala Terengganu.

In PERAK, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah performed Aidiladha prayers together with about 1,000 congregants at Masjid Sultan Azlan Shah (INTIM), Ipoh today.

In KEDAH, the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff performed Aidiladha prayers with other congregants at Masjid Zahir.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Diraja Tuanku Munawir, Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah.

In KELANTAN, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, accompanied by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Muhammad in Kota Bharu.

In SELANGOR, the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah performed the solat sunat Aidiladha at Masjid Negeri Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah together with about 7,000 congregants. The prayers were led by the mosque's Grand Imam Muhammad Farhan Wijaya.

In PERLIS, the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and his consort Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, together with 1,300 Muslims performed the solat sunat Aidiladha at Dataran Istiadat, Istana Arau.

In JOHOR, Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim, together with his brothers Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, performed the Aidiladha prayers along with 1,000 congregants at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque in Johor Bahru.

In MELAKA, Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam attended Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Al-Azim, Bukit Palah. He was accompanied by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari and Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil as well as 3,000 congregants.

In PENANG, Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak performed the Aidiladha prayers, together with about 4,000 Muslims at State Mosque here. Nine cows were also sacrificed at a ritual ceremony in the mosque's parking area to be distributed to the asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) and poor.

In SARAWAK, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg performed the solat sunat Aidiladha with other congregants at Masjid Jamek Negeri Sarawak in Petra Jaya, Kuching.

In SABAH, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor performed the solat sunat Aidiladha, together with about 500 congregants at Masjid Haji Noor, Serusup in Tuaran, and eight cows were sacrificed in conjunction with Aidiladha.

In PAHANG, Masjid Negeri Sultan Ahmad 1, in Kuantan was the focus of Muslims performing the Aidiladha prayers in the state. The prayers were led by the mosque's Grand Imam Shaifuddin Ngah while the sermon was delivered by Muhammad 'Izzan Idris Al-Hafiz. -Bernama