KUALA LUMPUR: The lives of students and teachers have been put at risk, thanks to ongoing construction work next to their tuition centre.

Steven Shorthose, who heads the INtuition Mont Kiara centre located in Jalan Duta Kiara, said construction debris and metal objects had been falling into the premises, posing a danger to the students and staff.

“Just recently, a heavy-duty screw fell into the play area. Luckily, there was no one there at the time. Dropped from a great height, if it had hit a child, it could have killed him,” he told theSun.

Shorthose said there had been several near-misses.

On two occasions, the cafe at the premises was hit by a shower of concrete debris, damaging the roof as well as tables and chairs.

He said the vibration from piling works at the construction site also caused the roof of the cafe to collapse.

On one occasion, pieces of concrete were found inside the centre while in another case, a metal object fell within the school compound.

Cracks have also appeared on the centre’s walls and Shorthose said water would seep through the cracks, causing the power supply to trip.

He has since lodged a police report.

Apart from his students, he said others such as pedestrians and motorists were also exposed to the same risks because the rubble could fall onto the walkway or the road.

When theSun visited the school yesterday, workers sent by the developers were carrying out repair works on cracks on the interior and exterior walls.

Shorthose said recently, a student fell flat on his face when he stepped into a hole in the ground while running to his parents’ car.

He claimed that the developers had originally been given approval for a 34-storey building but they later sought approval for a 51-storey structure, which City Hall approved.

However, he said the initial traffic impact assessment was for a 34-storey building and was therefore no longer applicable for a taller building.

A City Hall official told theSun that a stop-work order had been issued and the developer had been ordered to implement additional safety measures.

He said the local authority found that the complaints from those living and working near the site merited further action.