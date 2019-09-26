Livestock industry players should be bold to embrace new technology: DPM

ALOR GAJAH: The livestock industry players should be brave in accepting new technology and embark on large investment to transform the field and reap higher revenue.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) said livestock breeders are advised to abandon the old ways which are obsolete by practising new methods which are more competitive.

“Competition is a weapon most effective in the open market ... our population is growing and the role of breeders as the supplier of basic food will also become more important,” she said when speaking at the opening the 125th anniversary celebration of the Malaysian Veterinary Services Department here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister, Adly Zahari, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and Veterinary Services director-general Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam.

Wan Azizah said apart from the need to provide meat and dairy products, the livestock industry is also among the important activities in rural development.

She said the effort was in line with the National Agrofood Policy which is to assure food supply security thus making the agrofood industry competitive and sustainable as well as helping to raise the income of target groups.

She is confident that the Veterinary Services Department will continue to implement policies in line with the changes within the community and industry in terms of knowledge and related technology in agriculture.

“The challenges are to lift the livestock industry to become an important player in the move towards transforming the country as a high income nation and at the same time ensures Veterinary Services would always be relevant to the needs of livestock players and industry and the people in general,” she said.

According to her, in 2018, the livestock industry recorded an output value of RM14.785 billion and contributes 14.86% to the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 1.11% of the country’s GDP.

“Several sub-sectors have shown encouraging export growth, among them are egg, broiler, duck and bird’s nest industries,” she said. — Bernama