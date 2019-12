KUANTAN: A livestock trader claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating a foreigner of RM100 last month.

Muhamed Ghazali Muhamed Razak, 43, from Kampung Bukit Sekilau here, made the plea after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz.

He was charged with cheating a foreigner, Hiro Nir Ahmad, of RM100, purportedly for the cost of transporting the cattle, at 4pm, on Nov 26, at a petrol station in Sungai Soi here.

A police report was lodged by the victim on Dec 10 after the accused failed to deliver the cattle as promised.

Muhamed Ghazali was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping and may be liable to a fine upon conviction.

The court then allowed the accused a RM4,000 bail in one surety and set Jan 9 for mention. — Bernama