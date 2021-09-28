Living pragmatically ‘with the virus’

IT has been almost two years since Covid-19 was first detected. Since then, countries have closed up – completely ceasing international travel and tourism, and imposing movement restrictions. And public health data has been the guideline in the formulation of various policies for the protection of the populations. In that time, we have made great strides in the realm of data analysis and vaccine development.

However, in that time too, children have had their vital growth years ripped away from them. According to Unicef, schools for more than 168 million children globally have been shut for more than a year. This will have profound effects on their academic and social development, which will undoubtedly impact an entire generation for decades.

As a father of two, I realise that the future of my children is uncertain. Will they ever have a normal childhood, let alone lead a normal life? Will they have normal friendships and develop close ties with their extended family? Will team sports be risk-free, and will they be able to see the world as we did?

Classifying the pandemic as an endemic is a pragmatic solution, and we must come to terms with it. Countries like Singapore and the UK have shown that despite high vaccination rates, breakthrough infections still occur. Priorities must be shifted from managing case count to managing severe illnesses and deaths. Booster vaccinations are key to ensuring success.

Living with the virus means that governments must have increased hospital and intensive care units capacities. This will enable us to manage the inevitable flare-ups in infections, as well as be a precautionary measure if a new, and more infectious and transmissible variant emerges.

Guidelines must be enforced at all levels of society to ensure a new normal is adapted.

Harm reduction is a concept that will emphasise our new priorities. We must move forward to ensure the best balance between living the life we are used to and living the life we are forced to. I firmly believe that a lifestyle that has some semblance of normalcy can be achieved. We must be pragmatic and forge ahead.

Edmund Fernandez

Petaling Jaya