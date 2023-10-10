LKAN: Gross national loan receipts up 6.5 pct to RM231.365b for 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s gross loan receipts in 2022 increased by 6.5 per cent or RM14.164 billion to RM231.365 billion from RM217.201 billion in 2021.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2022, which was released today, the total loan receipts in 2022 were obtained through the issuance of Malaysian Government Securities instruments amounting to RM86.635 billion, Government Investment Issues (RM85.281 billion) and Treasury Bills (RM59.449 billion).

The report revealed that the net premium from the issuance of Malaysian Government Securities instruments was as much as RM0.135 billion, while as much as RM0.281 billion was the premium for the issuance of Government Investment Issue instruments.

The total net premium was RM0.416 billion compared to 2021 which amounted to RM3.120 billion, and the entire net premium amount was adjusted to the premium settlement/government securities discount account.

According to LKAN 2022, a total of RM131.528 billion or 56.8 per cent of the gross loan receipts were used to repay the principal of maturing loans, which is an increase of RM17.764 billion or 15.6 per cent, compared to RM113.764 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, net loan receipts for 2022 decreased by RM3.601 billion or 3.5 per cent to RM99.837 billion, compared to RM103.438 billion in 2021.

“A total of RM68.541 billion was transferred to the Development Fund to finance development expenses and a total of RM30.880 billion was transferred to the Covid-19 Fund to finance the expenses of the aid package.

“Of the RM68.541 billion transferred to the Development Fund, as much as RM17.086 billion or 24.9 per cent was used for guarantee commitment grants, which is an increase of RM7.439 billion compared to 2021 which amounted to RM9.647 billion,” said the report.

In addition, as much as RM2.493 billion or 3.6 per cent is used for repayment of Private Finance Initiative Liability (PFI), which was reduced by RM0.472 billion compared to 2021 which amounted to RM2.965 billion. -Bernama