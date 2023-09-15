LKIM assures sufficient fish supply during Northeast Monsoon

BANTING: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has assured that the country's fish supply will be sufficient throughout the Northeast Monsoon period, via the preliminary preparations made by the agency, said its chairman, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

He said that the initiatives which have been implemented include establishing a task force to operate the fish stock collection centre, in an effort to ensure the supply of raw materials is uninterrupted.

“We have set up a task force to look at fish supplies. We know we will face the monsoon; we will see how the chain of supply is not interrupted, and that the supply of fish is always there. We have stock, and in LKIM itself we have a cold room,” he said.

He said this after officiating the LKIM chairman’s Rahmah Mesra MADANI with Kuala Langat fishermen here today.

Faiz also presented Touch Point incentive assistance and fishing equipment, amounting to RM36,000, to 50 fishermen, including life jackets, first aid kits and food baskets.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the monsoon transition phase is expected to start on Sept 19, and continue until November, and the country will experience light winds from various directions, conducive to the occurrence of thunderstorms, typically accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds for short periods.

The Northeast Monsoon from November to March will bring heavy rain, especially to the states on the east coast of the Peninsula, west of Sarawak and east of Sabah. -Bernama