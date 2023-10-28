LKIM channels assistance to 68 fishermen in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 68 fishermen in Pasir Gudang, near here, received assistance from the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) under the income enhancement programme, namely the Fishing Equipment Assistance (Touch Point).

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said this assistance is aimed at helping to increase the income of B40 fishermen to improve their standard of living and quality of life.

The assistance is also to improve the efficiency and skills of fishermen towards increasing the productivity of the fisheries sector.

“A total of RM61,500 has been allocated for Touch Point assistance to 51 recipients in the form of a 40 horsepower (40HP) boat engine unit for one recipient; 50 units of 100 litres of insulated fish containers to 50 recipients and 150 nets to 50 recipients.

“Assistance amounting to RM15,900 was channelled to two B40 fishermen recipients with each receiving a 30HP boat engine and 35 nets,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, RM9,672 has been allocated for touch point assistance from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) to 16 recipients in the form of 12 units of 50 litres of insulated fish containers to 12 recipients; 123 nets to four recipients and a 40HP boat engine to one recipient.

He said that LKIM urged fishermen to be more proactive in trying to modernise fishing techniques by mastering the latest fishing technology.

“It aims to help fishermen increase their catch and can improve their socio-economic status,” he said. - Bernama.